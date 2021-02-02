SC tops 400,000 total cases of COVID-19, reports 1,544 Tuesday

There are currently 382,695 vaccine appointments scheduled.

The program to vaccinate residents of long-term-care facilities has received 203,400 doses and administered 26,965 first doses and 5,244 second doses to residents and 12,124 first doses and 3,843 second doses to staff. More than 1,000 additional vaccine clinics for long-term-care facilities are scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.