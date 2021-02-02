SC tops 400,000 total cases of COVID-19, reports 1,544 Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. − The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,554 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday for the reporting period that ended Sunday − enough cases to push South Carolina over the 400,000 mark for the pandemic.
The numbers included 49 probable cases, 32 confirmed deaths and four probable deaths.
The Pee Dee, for the same period, recorded 111 confirmed cases, with Florence County reporting 35 cases, Marion County 20 cases, Dillon County 15 cases, Darlington and Williamsburg counties a dozen cases each and Chesterfield County 11 cases.
Darlington County reported three deaths while Chesterfield and Dillon counties reported one death each.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 400,472 confirmed cases, 47,432 probable cases, 6,599 confirmed deaths, 719 probable deaths and 5,026,688 total tests administered.
For the reporting period there were 25,112 tests conducted, and of those, 8.8% came back positive.
The state Tuesday reported it has received 777,250 total vaccine doses and has administered 439,888 doses (56.6%). Broken down, that equates to 254,615 first doses and 66,423 second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 70,688 first doses and six second doses of the Moderna vaccine administered outside of long-term-care facilities.
There are currently 382,695 vaccine appointments scheduled.
The program to vaccinate residents of long-term-care facilities has received 203,400 doses and administered 26,965 first doses and 5,244 second doses to residents and 12,124 first doses and 3,843 second doses to staff. More than 1,000 additional vaccine clinics for long-term-care facilities are scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.