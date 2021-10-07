 Skip to main content
SC tops 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
CORONAVIRUS

SC tops 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina surpassed the 700,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday.

State health officials reported 1,205 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 700,082.

In addition, 525 probable cases, 59 confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths also were reported.

In the Pee Dee, more probable cases (53) were reported than confirmed cases (47).

Florence County led the region with 14 confirmed cases and 26 probable cases.

Darlington County was next with 13 of each, followed by Dillon County with 10 confirmed cases and two probable cases), Marlboro County with three confirmed cases and six probable cases, Marion County with four of each and Williamsburg County with three confirmed cases and two probable cases.

Three deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. That included one confirmed death and one probable death in Florence County, plus one confirmed death in Marion County.

Besides confirmed cases, the state’s cumulative totals now are 171,929 probable cases, 11,141 confirmed deaths and 1,715 probable deaths.

The state reported 29,431 tests were conducted Sunday with 8.5% positivity. To date, 11,131,683 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

