FLORENCE, S.C. — Tom Mullikin is a world explorer who frequents South America and has climbed mountains around the globe, but the South Carolina native always finds his way back home.

“I spend a month a year in Ecuador, have projects in the Amazon and places around the world. Nothing is more beautiful than parts of South Carolina, and the Pee Dee is at the top of that list. People need to know about it,” Mullikin said.

For the past three years, Mullikin has led a group of like-minded people in a month-long journey across the state to encourage people to get outdoors and get motivated about conservation.

The expedition, called SC7 after the state’s seven geographic wonders, came to the Pee Dee region for the first time ever on Sunday after Mullikin and his crew were invited by state Sen. Mike Reichenbach.

“There’s so much richness and history in Florence County and in the Pee Dee. In the fourth year of SC7, I really felt compelled to do what I could to bring folks here so they could see that, as a portion of the state, the Pee Dee has a lot to offer,” Reichenbach said.

The day’s main event was a four-hour paddle on Lynches River starting at Odell Venters Landing and ending at The Cut Landing on Mill Creek. The route is a part of the SC Revolutionary Rivers Trail, a six-mile federally designated National Water Trail rich with history and pristine waterways.

“The Pee Dee doesn’t get enough of the spotlight and is just remarkable,” Mullikin said after the paddle. “The ecological beauty is unparalleled. What we saw today … it’s literally untouched.”

Under a nearly cloudless blue sky, around 75 paddlers navigated through open river and tight cypress-lined creeks. Kayaks and guides for the trip were provided by RiverRat’s, a company that rents kayaks and canoes on Lynches River.

At the treacherous A-Braces, also known as Hells Gate, RiverRat’s employees helped to guide unfamiliar paddlers through the swift currents and sharp turns by getting out of their boats and pushing the struggling paddlers in the right direction.

When not out in the river pushing paddlers to safety, RiverRat’s guides were carrying SC7’s film crew, who came from Ecuador to document the expedition.

Each hour of the four-hour paddle brought with it new scenery.

First, the wide-open Lynches River near Odell Venters Landing began to slowly shrink to skinny trees and grassy banks.

After A-Braces, where only one boat could fit through at a time, the path became a narrow and swift push through tight corners of close cypress trees and shallow water only just deep enough for the kayaks to float in. When the path began to slow down and widen at Persimmon Bluff Landing, it was time for lunch.

After a lunch of chicken salad sandwiches and fruit, the journey began again. The creek became harder and harder to discern as nearly everything in view was flooded, and the correct pathways between cypress trees looked only slightly wider than any other distance between the spread-out trees.

Occasionally, a fellow paddler could be seen floating through the trees off the main path, using phones to snap pictures of the massive cypress trees, some of which were still alive at the top but had their trunks naturally hollowed out.

Near the end, lily pads and bandit snakes became a common sight.

“All of Lynches River is beautiful, but you’ve got to have that little area that’s over the top, and this is what I consider a little area that’s over the top,” said Barry Frick, the owner and founder of RiverRat’s.

Frick said he and his team helped to get the river ready for the SC7 team by cutting back some trees and plants to make the tighter spots easier to navigate.

After the paddle, some members of the SC7 team traveled to Florence’s Veterans Park where they got a tour by Barry Wingard, a retired Army colonel.

Later that evening, the SC7 met local leaders like Florence County Administrator Kevin Yokim and Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce President Mike Miller at the Florence County Museum. The team got a tour of the museum from curator Stephen Motte. The tour showcased the region’s history with a particular focus on Francis Marion.

The day ended with a dinner at Victors in downtown Florence, where Mullikin presented Reichenbach with an Environmental Resiliency Leadership Award.

SC7 is now making its way down to the coast, where team members will get a chance to see another one of Mullikin’s projects.

“We have begun building an artificial reef along 24 sites from North Carolina to Georgia, and it is cutting-edge technology,” he said. “People around the world now are coming to meet with our scientist and say, ‘What are y’all doing?’ Because it is working, but it takes pushing through.”

On top of everything else he is doing, Mullikin is the chair of the South Carolina Floodwater Commission. The reef was designed alongside engineering students from Coastal Carolina University to help prevent storm surge along the coast by breaking up strong waves, he said.

At next year’s SC7 expedition, Mullikin said, he hopes to spend several days in the Pee Dee region. The Lynches River itself deserves at least two days, he said.

History was the main reason Mullikin decided to come to the Pee Dee this year, he said.

“I don’t want to be critical of the academics up Northeast in the Ivy Leagues, but you can watch specials on the History Channel and think that the Revolutionary War was fought in Philadelphia and finished in Philadelphia. The Revolutionary War was fought and won in South Carolina, and the Pee Dee played an instrumental role in that,” Mullikin said.

Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Revolutionary Rivers Trail was where Francis Marion, the Revolutionary War general known as the Swamp Fox, would retreat into during his guerrilla warfare campaign against the British.

Beaumier was also instrumental in organizing SC7’s trip to Florence.

Even though he came for the history, it is the ecology that impressed him the most, Mullikin said. It is also the reason he will be coming back for longer next year.

The main purpose of SC7, both the organization and the expedition, is to encourage people to get outdoors and experience nature right here in South Carolina. People don’t need to travel around the world to see amazing sights — they can stay in their own state and see some of the most beautiful places in the world, Mullikin said.

Once people get connected with the natural world, they are more likely to want to protect it, according to Mullikin.

“We want people to notice. Some old Santa Claus looking old man, crippled with walking sticks, is walking 300 miles across South Carolina, somebody’s going to say something about it,” he said. “We do it to create attention.”

South Carolina is already doing a good job at protecting the environment, according to Mullikin. He said the state is reducing greenhouse gas emissions while growing the economy, something many say can’t be done.

By connecting with people, either personally or through social media, Mullikin hopes to further inspire environmental action and conservation efforts.

“We’ve touched 14.8 million households because of earned media. They’re covering us from Los Angeles to New York, and we’re about 60,000 a night on our social media platforms. None of that is paid for,” he said.

SC7’s film crew will also be an important component of telling the story of South Carolina’s natural beauty. Los Angeles Film School graduate, Ecuador native and award-winning producer of documentaries Santiago Paladines is traveling with Mullikin across the state to document the journey.

“For us, it is covering how beautiful South Carolina is,” Paladines said. “We are not from here, so everything is new. You’ve got an amazing state and an amazing outdoors.”

The narrative of the documentary has not been decided on yet, Paladines said. He knows that he and his crew want to cover the artificial reef that Mullikin is helping to create, but the journey has been more interesting than they expected.

Paladines said the documentary will be ready and available before next year’s SC7 expedition.