SCA plans emergency senior meal relief distribution on Jan. 20

FLORENCE, S.C. – The first 2021 Emergency Senior Meal Relief distribution date has been set by Linda Mitchell Johnson, the Senior Citizens Association’s executive director.

Three hundred shelf stable meals will be available to the Florence County Senior Community (SCA non-clients) experiencing health issues and/or limitations.

“We will provide 14 nonperishable meals in one box to eligible senior citizens who have been approved,” said Jesseca Bonnoitt, the SCA’s marketing coordinator. “There is a great need, and the telephones are super busy, so please remember, you must speak with someone to be approved for pickup.

“If you have received a box in the past, you will still be responsible to call and apply even if this means being put on a waiting list. We encourage every senior in need to call. This helps us measure the need. SCA will implement new procedures to maintain fairness during the new year distributions.”

Designated staff started registering seniors Monday. The drive-thru pick up service will be at the following locations and times:

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence, SC 29505. To apply, contact Brittany Aleo at 843-648-2118 or Jesseca Bonnoitt at 843-648-2139.