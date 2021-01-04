 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCA plans emergency senior meal relief distribution on Jan. 20
0 comments

SCA plans emergency senior meal relief distribution on Jan. 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The first 2021 Emergency Senior Meal Relief distribution date has been set by Linda Mitchell Johnson, the Senior Citizens Association’s executive director.

Three hundred shelf stable meals will be available to the Florence County Senior Community (SCA non-clients) experiencing health issues and/or limitations.

“We will provide 14 nonperishable meals in one box to eligible senior citizens who have been approved,” said Jesseca Bonnoitt, the SCA’s marketing coordinator. “There is a great need, and the telephones are super busy, so please remember, you must speak with someone to be approved for pickup.

“If you have received a box in the past, you will still be responsible to call and apply even if this means being put on a waiting list. We encourage every senior in need to call. This helps us measure the need. SCA will implement new procedures to maintain fairness during the new year distributions.”

Designated staff started registering seniors Monday. The drive-thru pick up service will be at the following locations and times:

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Leatherman Senior Center, 600 Senior Way, Florence, SC 29505. To apply, contact Brittany Aleo at 843-648-2118 or Jesseca Bonnoitt at 843-648-2139.

• 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 20 at the Lake City Senior Center, 198 N. Acline Dr., Lake City, SC 29560. To apply, contact Fannie Kennedy at 843-394-2432, Ext. 702.

“SCA has provided 907 meal boxes since the pandemic forced closures in March 2020,” Johnson said. “As long as the funds stay available, we will be offering any kind of relief we can to SCA clients as well as the Florence County senior community.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Meals on Wheels Florence or to the SCA Emergency Senior Meal Relief Program can donate at seniorcitizensassociation/donate or mail in a donation.

Application eligibility:

  • 60 years or older.
  • Lives in Florence County.
  • Experiencing health issues and/or limitations.
  • Not a current SCA client.
  • Did not receive a box in October 2020.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second Florence Popeyes now open
Local News

Second Florence Popeyes now open

FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. A Popeyes franchise located at 2115 West Evans Street recently opened.

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert