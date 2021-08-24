 Skip to main content
SCDNR Horry County office to close temporarily because of COVID, staffing
SCDNR Horry County office to close temporarily because of COVID, staffing

AYNOR, S.C. — The SCDNR Horry County Boat Titling and License Sales Office will be closed this Wednesday through Friday (Aug. 25-27) because of staffing shortages and Covid related issues.

SCDNR sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause to our customers.

Recreational hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits can still be purchased online at: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/legallicense.html. Please note that a small convenience fee may be included for online transactions.

Licenses and permits can also be purchased at any of more than 500 license vendors located across the state, including big-box retailers and locally-owned sporting goods, hardware, or bait-and-tackle shops, or at regional SCDNR offices.

Boating transactions can be processed by mail. Visit the boat registration and titling page on the SCDNR website for more information, frequently asked questions, downloadable applications and other assistance related to the requirements for registering and titling boats and motors at: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/boating/Titling_and_Registration/index.html

