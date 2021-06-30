SCDNR, Lee County Animal Control investigate animal cruelty, state wildlife violations

Officers noted that more than 200 squirrels and many other small mammals were being kept in cages stacked in the living room of the mobile home, with some roaming free inside the home. As of Tuesday evening, Ross and LaFaivre were being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Lee County Animal Control officers and staff, county animal shelter staff, and local veterinarians, assisted by members of SCDNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries and Law Enforcement divisions, have been working diligently to secure safe accommodations for the animals confiscated from the property until they can be assessed for potential diseases or other health issues.

“Right now, our number one concern is the welfare of these animals,” said SCDNR Deputy Director of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Emily Cope. “It’s a very challenging situation to deal with, mainly because of the sheer number of animals that were being kept on this site, and the deplorable conditions that existed there. We are working with Animal Control to determine the best way to move forward on this, and the help we’ve gotten from local veterinarians has been invaluable.”