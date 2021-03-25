SCDOT announces plans for major support project for I-95 bridge

FLORENCE, S.C. — The northbound Interstate 95 bridge over the Great Pee Dee River — a span that has been the target of unscheduled maintenance over the past couple of years — will get significant repairs if plans to incorporate it in the state's transportation plan happen.

While recent closures and lane restrictions have focused on the bridge deck, this time it is the bridge structure itself that will be the subject of repairs, according to information provided by SCDOT.

The $5 million project will strengthen the substructure of the bridge by adding crutch bents at four of the piers. Crutch bents will add additional support to those piers.

"This work is required due to significant migration of the Great Pee Dee River stream channel causing scour (reduction of sediment) around the existing bridge piers," according to information from SCDOT.

The bridge has had one lane or the other closed on several occasions since 2014 — some for emergency bridge deck repairs, once for a planned bridge deck repair and also for inspections.

The two spans across the river and swamp recorded 43,400 cars a day on average in 2019 — the most recent year of traffic counts available for South Carolina.