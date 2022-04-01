SCDOT crews pick up almost 100 tons of roadside garbage

FLORENCE, S.C. — Employees of the South Carolina Department of Transportation picked up litter in every county of the state Wednesday as part of the agency’s “Spring Spruce Up” campaign and to support Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s Grab-A-Bag SC effort.

The one-day cleanup event resulted in more than 97 tons of litter being removed from South Carolina highways.

“I am encouraged by the spirit of our SCDOT team and the volunteers who spent an entire day cleaning up our beautiful state," said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall. "A problem this large requires everybody to pitch in and do their part. I appreciate the leadership of Lt. Governor Evette and am thankful for the volunteers who stepped up to make a difference,”

SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” is one of two annual anti-litter campaigns. A similar effort is made in the fall of each year.