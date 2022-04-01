 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCDOT crews pick up almost 100 tons of roadside garbage

  • 0
SCDOT Litter Cleanup

South Carolina Department of Transportation employees pick up litter Wednesday in Oconee County as part of an agency-wide effort called “Spring Spruce Up.” SCDOT employees collected more than 97 tons of litter statewide during the single-day event. 

 SCDOT Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Employees of the South Carolina Department of Transportation  picked up litter in every county of the state Wednesday as part of the agency’s “Spring Spruce Up” campaign and to support Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s Grab-A-Bag SC effort.

The one-day cleanup event resulted in more than 97 tons of litter being removed from South Carolina highways.

“I am encouraged by the spirit of our SCDOT team and the volunteers who spent an entire day cleaning up our beautiful state," said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall. "A problem this large requires everybody to pitch in and do their part. I appreciate the leadership of Lt. Governor Evette and am thankful for the volunteers who stepped up to make a difference,” 

SCDOT’s “Spring Spruce Up” is one of two annual anti-litter campaigns. A similar effort is made in the fall of each year.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers save sperm whale trapped in shallow Scottish waters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert