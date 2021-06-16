 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCDOT plans I-95 southbound lane closures at Great Pee Dee River bridge
0 Comments

SCDOT plans I-95 southbound lane closures at Great Pee Dee River bridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation will perform shoulder work for bridge access that will require a nighttime lane closure on I-95 southbound from mile marker 176 to 175 in Dillon County on Wednesday and Thursday.

The left lane will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. each night and will be in place while crews perform work with equipment in the closed travel lane. The closed lane will be reopen by the following morning.

Motorists traveling along this southbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the southbound direction.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientist captures egg-shaped lava lobes in Iceland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat
Local News

Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Filing opened at noon Friday in the special election to fill the remainder of Steven DeBerry's term on the Florence County Council. Two Democrats, Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell, and three Republicans, Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore, filed for the seat on Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert