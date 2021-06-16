SCDOT plans I-95 southbound lane closures at Great Pee Dee River bridge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Transportation will perform shoulder work for bridge access that will require a nighttime lane closure on I-95 southbound from mile marker 176 to 175 in Dillon County on Wednesday and Thursday.

The left lane will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. each night and will be in place while crews perform work with equipment in the closed travel lane. The closed lane will be reopen by the following morning.

Motorists traveling along this southbound section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the southbound direction.