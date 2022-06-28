 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center

SCDOT restricts Interstate lane closures to help holiday travel

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- To help holiday traffic flow, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, July 1, through 10 p.m., Tuesday, July 5.

With continued progress due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads, more work zones are in place all across South Carolina. SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution.

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46 migrants found dead in trailer in San Antonio

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert