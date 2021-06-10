 Skip to main content
SCDOT worker dies in Greenwood County head-on crash
A McCormick man was killed Thursday morning in this wreck along US 178 near Scotts Ferry Road.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ/INDEX-JOURNAL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state Department of Transportation  worker was killed and two co-workers were injured Thursday morning in a head-on crash in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on Highway 178 near Scotts Ferry Road when the driver of the other vehicle apparently crossed the center line and struck the SCDOT vehicle head-on. The SCDOT crew was on the way to a work site, according to the department.

Charles “Chuck” Kennedy

Killed in the crash was 59-year-old Charles “Chuck” Kennedy, the driver of the SCDOT vehicle. Kennedy had been employed by SCDOT since February of 2020.

Two other members of the crew in the vehicle were injured and transported to a Greenwood-area hospital.

“Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured. Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible,” said South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall

Kennedy resided with his family in McCormick.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary, a son and a daughter and a number of grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman, and a racing fan. He also enjoyed playing golf with his SCDOT teammates at the McCormick Country Club.

Family and friends described him as having a great sense of humor, easy to get along with, and very helpful. Those close to him said he was the type of man who “never met a stranger.”

“The SCDOT Team will be praying for the victims and families of this crash. We would ask the public to take a moment to remember them, especially Chuck Kennedy and his family,” Hall said.

