SCDOT worker dies in Greenwood County head-on crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state Department of Transportation worker was killed and two co-workers were injured Thursday morning in a head-on crash in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on Highway 178 near Scotts Ferry Road when the driver of the other vehicle apparently crossed the center line and struck the SCDOT vehicle head-on. The SCDOT crew was on the way to a work site, according to the department.

Killed in the crash was 59-year-old Charles “Chuck” Kennedy, the driver of the SCDOT vehicle. Kennedy had been employed by SCDOT since February of 2020.

Two other members of the crew in the vehicle were injured and transported to a Greenwood-area hospital.

“Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured. Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible,” said South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall

Kennedy resided with his family in McCormick.