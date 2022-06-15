Schofield wins County Council seat held by his father

FLORENCE, S.C. — William Schofield is the winner of the District 8 Florence County Council Republican primary.

Schofield defeated Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II for the seat held by Schofield's father, James Schofield, who died. After suffering a tough loss in 2020 to Brand in a special election to fill the seat, William Schofield committed himself to a “comeback” campaign of resilience and determination.

Schofield has no opposition in the November general election.

In a statement Schofield said:

“I can’t begin to say thank you enough. To all my supporters, donors, and volunteers, this was a tough race, but you got us across the finish line! You are amazing! Also, while every election is important, winning the County Council seat my father once held, there are simply no words. I wanted to convey just how much everyone’s support meant and I hope this video does just that!

"The only thing missing in this victory is my father's “congratulatory” hug! I also want my beautiful wife Caroline Richardson Schofield to know I couldn’t have done any of this without her. The support she, my kids, Mom, and sister have given over the last few months has been nothing short of amazing! I’m definitely a blessed man!

"To my work family, thank you for your patience during this campaign. It hasn’t gone unnoticed and I thank the Lord for you all every single day! To my campaign team Gabe Perez, Bradley Howell and Dana Hanna, I appreciate everything and congrats on another win! This victory comes just before Father’s Day and again means more to me than anyone can imagine.

'I hope Dad knows I [attribute] ... most of my success to him! He taught me the importance of having a servant’s heart! I promise to serve the residents of District 8 just as he did, with dedication and an open door policy. I’m always here, I work for you! Thank you for all the calls, messages, texts, and social media comments. I'm reading each and every one of them and hoping to respond to them all over the next 24 hours. You guys really came through for me and you will never begin to understand how much it means. I won’t let you down! Thank You, William Schofield.”

Brand was 108 votes short with a total of 1,302 votes. Schofield had 1,410 votes.

The results reflect 100% of the precincts reporting. The results are unofficial until certified by the Florence County election board.

