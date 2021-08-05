School backpacks rule the day Thursday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was a day for school backpacks in Darlington Thursday.

A line of people stretched across the Housing Authority of Darlington’s parking lot and then down a sidewalk Thursday afternoon during a back-to-school backpack giveaway.

And lunch — hot dogs and chips.

The housing authority was joined by Genesis HealthCare and CareSouth on site.

Nakia Herring was in line with her two children — an eighth- and ninth-grader.

Herring said it was great the way the community was helping out with the cost of back-to-school supplies — especially for single parents.

“It is a great day to be a resident,” said Angela Toni Charles, resident liaison for the housing authority, though the giveaway was open to all residents.

One of the authority’s properties is across the street from the office and pedestrian traffic between the two was heavy.