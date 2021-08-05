School backpacks rule the day Thursday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was a day for school backpacks in Darlington Thursday.
A line of people stretched across the Housing Authority of Darlington’s parking lot and then down a sidewalk Thursday afternoon during a back-to-school backpack giveaway.
And lunch — hot dogs and chips.
The housing authority was joined by Genesis HealthCare and CareSouth on site.
Nakia Herring was in line with her two children — an eighth- and ninth-grader.
Herring said it was great the way the community was helping out with the cost of back-to-school supplies — especially for single parents.
“It is a great day to be a resident,” said Angela Toni Charles, resident liaison for the housing authority, though the giveaway was open to all residents.
One of the authority’s properties is across the street from the office and pedestrian traffic between the two was heavy.
“They’re actually grade specific; we went out on the Website for the Darlington County School District and bought some of the things they requested of our students,” Charles said as she worked to collect appropriate backpacks for several students. “Make sure kids have the right supplies to back to school with.”
Across town at Darlington Country Club, Kiwanis Club members packed 30 backpacks that were delivered to Darlington High School where the club sponsors the Key Club.
The club’s backpack project started three years ago, collecting supplies for children in the foster care system.
At the time the children who benefited ranged in age from elementary to high school.
With the club’s growing involvement with the high school, which it has formally adopted, the transition to providing materials for Darlington High seemed natural, the club said through a media advisory on the event.
The connection also gives the club closer ties to those it serves since many attend high school athletic competitions regularly.
Darlington Kiwanis Club focuses its service on things that affect the children of its communities.
The club’s next fundraiser will be a pancake supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church, drive-in, take-out, or dine-in available.