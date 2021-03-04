School board chairman in Johnsonville arrested on child abuse charges

FLORENCE, S.C. − Two people, one of whom was the chairman of the Florence County School District Five Board of Trustees, face child abuse charges after being arrested Wednesday.

Christopher Garrett Marsh, 51, of 1736 Capitola Road in Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 11 years of age), two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (victim 11-14 years of age) and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Marsh gave his address at the time of his booking into the Florence County Detention Center as 42 Cascade Drive in Murrells Inlet. Marsh also continues to be listed as the school board chairman on the school system's Website.

Mary Costa King Marsh, 40, also of 1736 Capitola Road, was arrested at the same time and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to the release.

Christopher Garrett Marsh is listed as the chairman of the school board on the district's website. On Wednesday, vice chairwoman Faith Truesdale sent notice of a called meeting of the board set for tonight to deal with the resignation of a board member.