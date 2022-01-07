 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus involved in Friday morning National Cemetery Road crash
School bus involved in Friday morning National Cemetery Road crash

FLORENCE, S.C. — No students were aboard a Florence One Schools special education bus Friday morning when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of National Cemetery and McCurdy roads.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the bus, according to school spokeswoman Pam Little McDaniel.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Windy Hill firefighters responded to the crash along with medics from Florence County EMS and troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

