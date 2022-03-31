 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus, sedan crash on Florence's Freedom Boulevard

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was transported to a Florence area hospital Thursday morning following a car vs. school bus crash at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Church Street in Florence.

Florence firefighters had to extricate the driver of the car involved, who was treated by firefighters and medics and transported by medics with Florence County EMS.

The driver of the bus was not transported, a fire department official said.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the official.

