School musicians, singers to perform Saturday at Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Saturday
FLORENCE, S.C. – Students from five schools in the Florence One district are set to perform Saturday at the amphitheater at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. 

A 25-member string orchestra consisting of students from Briggs, Greenwood and Savannah Grove elementary schools will perform at 10 a.m. 

String instruments derive their name from the use of strings on an instrument to make sound. Such instruments include violins, violas, cellos, double basses and guitars.

At 11:30 a.m., students from the Southside Middle School choir will perform. This will be the choir's final performance under longtime director Lynn Perkins. 

And at 1 p.m, the South Florence Choraliers will perform. The performance of the Choraliers is called Choraliers: Unplugged in honor of the former series on MTV. It is the pandemic-friendly version of the Choraliers season-ending performances at local libraries. 

Masks and social distancing will be required by Francis Marion University regulations at the event. Tickets can be obtained from directors Janice Saulters (elementary schools), Lynn Perkins (Southside), and Andrew Dibble (South Florence). 

