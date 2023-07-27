HARTSVILLE, S.C. – One mother of six said she was tremendously grateful as she drove through the parking lot of the Hartsville High School Gymnasium Wednesday afternoon with a carload of youngsters during the Back To School School Supply Drive-Through Extravaganza.

“The price of everything is going up, so I could sure use a little extra help,” said the mother, who wished to be unnamed. “When you have six kids, all those school supplies add up quickly. This is a huge blessing for our family.”

Hundreds of cars drove through the parking lot each collecting book bags, spiral notebooks, notebook paper, and pencil pouches, all sponsored by community businesses, organizations or individuals.

“We’re getting close to 20 years doing this,” said Davita Malloy, the wife of Sen. Gerald Malloy and an organizer of the event. “We call it an extravaganza because we want each kid to be excited about going to school. This is a community effort. People donate funds, book bags, and school supplies. The help pack the bags. It’s just been a wonderful effort by everyone in the community.

Malloy estimated that the event has probably given out more than 25,000 book bags to school-age children in the community.

Sponsors of the event included The Malloy Law Firm, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Duke Energy, First Citizens Bank, the Hartsville Police Dept., the City of Hartsville, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Dept., Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, CareSouth Carolinas, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.