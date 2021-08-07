 Skip to main content
School supplies, health checks the order of the day Saturday at Darlington Public Square
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The sidewalks along one side of Darlington Public Square on Saturday were the site of a Back to School Bash and a community resources fair as part of Purpose to Live's outreach ministry.

The bash and fair included school supplies, Harvest Hope food boxes, blood pressure and cholesterol checks along with COVID vaccines from HealthSouth.

"We're having fun and helping the community," said Stacey Milling. She and her husband, Corey, are pastors at the church.

"We just want to be a benefit to the community. If we don't do it, who's going to do it?" Corey Milling said.

The church conducts such outreaches on a quarterly basis, he said.

