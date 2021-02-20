 Skip to main content
SCHP cruiser, Soul crash behind Florence County elementary school
SCHP cruiser, Soul crash behind Florence County elementary school

Cruiser Crash

A KIA Soul and a South Carolina Highway Patrol Dodge Charger sit at the woodline Saturday behind Henry Timrod Elementary School off East Old Marion Highway in Florence.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nobody was injured Saturday afternoon in a crash between a KIA Soul and a South Carolina Highway Patrol cruiser at the woodline behind a Florence County school.

The crash happened about 3:10 p.m. behind Henry Timrod Elementary School on East Old Marion Highway.

Broadcast reports indicate there was a pursuit prior to the crash and the cruiser appeared to act to pin the Soul so that it couldn't back up.

Queries to both the patrol and the Florence County Sheriff's Office— which had a person in custody and was called in to investigate the crash — were not answered.

