SCHP, SCDOT plan pacing operations Tuesday night on Interstate 95

DILLON, S.C. -- There will be South Carolina Highway Patrol pacing operations on Interstate 95 in cooperation with South Carolina Department of Transportation crews that have to move bridge repair equipment.
"The South Carolina Highway Patrol will pace all lanes in the southbound direction to allow speeds to be reduced to approximately 15-20 MPH beginning around 9 p.m. while crews disassemble and load equipment within both travel lanes at the Great Pee Dee River," according to an SCDOT release. "Once pacing begins, the on-ramps at MM 195 (Welcome Center), Exit 193 (SC-9/SC-57), Exit 190 (SC-34), and Exit 181 (SC-38) will be closed to all traffic. A pace is expected to last about 60 minutes and will be repeated multiple times throughout the night."
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid what is expected to be "severe congestion" on Interstate 95 southbound.