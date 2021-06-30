SCHP, Transport Police to increase enforcement for Independence Day holiday

To help curb these dangerous behaviors, the ACE Teams will use crash data and specialized resources to direct the agency’s traffic enforcement efforts to areas of the state where they are needed most. This approach will feature a mix of marked and unmarked vehicles, including the newest additions to the Highway Patrol’s fleet unveiled Wednesday: a group of unmarked, striped Dodge Chargers. The Chargers feature an assortment of body and stripe colors that allow troopers to blend in with traffic to better detect and enforce aggressive driving behaviors causing injuries and fatalities.

Wednesday’s unveiling came as South Carolina approaches the midpoint of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase. The total number of collisions during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer decreased from 36,652 in 2019 to 34,814 in 2020. However, the number of people killed rose from 266 in 2019 to 361 in 2020. The top three contributing actions leading to collisions were driving too fast for conditions; failure to yield the right of way; and driving under the influence.