Scott named SC Chamber Public Servant of the Year

Prior to being appointed to the Senate, Scott was the representative for South Carolina’s Congressional District 1, which included most of the coast of the state. He was elected to the seat in 2010 over the son of Strom Thurmond, a longtime senator from South Carolina.

Scott was re-elected to the House seat in 2012.

He ran for and was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008, serving until his election to Congress.

Prior to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Scott was chairman of the Charleston County Council in 2007-2008.

Scott was elected to the Charleston County Council in a 1995 special election and reelected in 2004.

Scott was born and raised in North Charleston, graduating from R.B. Stall and Charleston Southern University with a degree in political science.

The South Carolina Chamber’s Business Leader of the Year is chosen based on leadership in South Carolina and the embodiment of personal success. Other criteria include a business record based on ethical conduct and corporate responsibility, public service, and commitment to creating a positive business climate to improve the state’s economy.

“Lou Kennedy is a true champion for business in South Carolina and no one is more deserving of the SC Chamber’s 2020 Business Leader of the Year Award,” said Pitts. “Lou was raised by a teacher and values education and the opportunities it provides. Nephron Pharmaceuticals has taken community partnerships to a new level, collaborating with USC, Midlands Tech, and Midlands school districts. Over the last two years, Lou has been a force in the business community pushing for the expansion of broadband internet into underserved communities across the state. Also, Lou and Nephron continue their work to be part of the solution as our country fights COVID-19. This state is lucky that Lou calls South Carolina home.”

