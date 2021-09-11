Scottie Hill works to help people with health problems from exposure to Ground Zero

Even with the enormous risk they took, many of the people helping out at Ground Zero said they would do it all over again, Hill said.

“They tend to be a very patriotic group,” she said. “Many are angry at the government that lied and said it was safe to get back to work.”

Some have also suffered mentally from what they saw and what they had to do.

Hill said people worked knowing they had relatives who were buried in the rubble. She recalled an iron worker who went there to help knowing his brother died there.

Hill said she also worked with people known as the “bucket brigade.” She said these were the ones who sifted through the debris and often found body parts among it. Most were volunteers who were not adequately prepared for the toll this would take on them mentally as well as physically, she added.

Twenty years later, Hill has her own vivid memory of that day in September 2001.

“I got a cab to my internship, and while in the cab, they reported a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. By the time I got to the internship, the second plane had hit,” Hill said.

Hill said she worked a block and a half from Macy’s.