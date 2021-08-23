Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Scott's Bar-B-Que will be the featured in a South Carolina Educational Television Facebook series.

South Carolina Educational Television announced Monday that the first episode of the third season of its Facebook series, Backroad Bites, would feature The Scott's BBQ, also known as Scott's Bar-B-Que.

“South Carolina Educational Television is proud to serve as South Carolina’s primary storyteller, showcasing all the people, places and things that make our state and its culture so special," South Carolina Educational Television President and CEO Anthony Padgett said. "Undoubtedly, the unique dishes and the eateries that serve them are an important piece of that culture. That’s why we’re excited to premiere the third season of this appetizing digital series.”

“From the sharing of culture through cuisine to the business of holding firm to family traditions, ‘Backroad Bites’ looks at South Carolina through the context of food. We thank all 10 restaurants for allowing us into their kitchens and to tell their stories," South Carolina Educational Television Director of Digital Strategies Tabitha Safdi said.