Scouts, Blue Star Mothers finish wreathing Florence National Cemetery

FLORENCE, S.C. — A troop of Boy Scouts from Carolina Forest and some Blue Star Mothers on Saturday wrapped up what others had quietly started by placing wreaths among the markers at Florence National Cemetery.

The Scouts hit the historic section at 9:30 a.m. followed shortly by the Mothers in the new section.

By 11 a.m. decorating was done and the Scouts headed out for the day while the Mothers headed to the committal shelter where bottled water and cookies awaited.

Both groups are regular participants in the cemetery's two big annual events — the placing of Flags for Memorial Day and the placing of wreaths for Christmas.

Florence National Cemetery director Carolyn Howard said she hoped that by Memorial Day 2021 things were normal enough to return to the large events.