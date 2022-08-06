Scouts, City Center Market break ground on Edible Cultural Garden

FLORENCE, S.C. — Work on the Florence City Center Edible Cultural Garden got underway Saturday morning as Scouts from Troop 477 shoveled, pushed wheelbarrows and sweated their way to success.

The City Center Market was awarded the 2022 Community Garden Grant by the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development. The association has partnered with the South Carolina Office of Rural Health in a Health Equity Initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities among high-risk and underserved populations, including racial and ethnic minorities and rural residents.

The five silver raised beds — located between the large concrete platform and the two farm vendors — were joined by piles of dirt, top soil and gravel Saturday as about a dozen Scouts and leaders worked to make the garden happen.

"It's going to be raised beds that are layered and we're going to put different crops from different cultures," said Wells McBride, a Life Scout who has undertaken building the garden's raised beds as his Eagle Scout project. "The first one they're doing is West African and we're going to plant okra as the main vegetable."

Local foods innovation coordinator Rick Englehorn said the plan was to tie the garden and the crops to the community.

"The crops we grow for the city we have a committee for the garden and we're going be growing different cultural items from West Africa," Englehorn said. "We have some herbs, different kinds of basil, some pumpkins; we have some other regional crops that we're going to start growing this fall."

Many West African crops found their way into Southern cooking, he said.

"We'll be using the corps to have a cultural celebration for the community," he said of the harvest this fall.

Between Saturday and the fall the Scouts' efforts at applying design and engineering will come into play.

Gravel first, McBride said, followed by dirt and finally top soil.

Drip irrigation on the larger beds will keep things growing.

The decision to undertake the garden as his Eagle Scout project came easily.

"Merrette (Dowdell) who is in charge of this is a good family friend of us and I've been looking for a project to do for a while and she brought this up," McBride said.

"It's going to be out here for the community. When all the crops are grown they're going to throw a party for the community," McBride said.

"We'll be using the crops to have a cultural celebration for the community," Englehorn said.

There is a committee that oversees the garden and it won't always be a West African garden.

"This year we decided West African; next year it might be Hispanic crops," Englehorn said.

As a collaborative effort between Keeping Florence Beautiful, Clemson Extension Master Gardeners Program, and McBride, The Edible Cultural Garden intends to attract a broader and more accurate scope of the Florence community.

The garden will also serve as an interactive teaching tool open for community members, social clubs, and all Florence school districts to visit and engage. Any produce grown in the garden will be available at no cost to anyone who wants to harvest it as the garden will be open to the public.