Scranton may become part of South Lynches Fire District

SCRANTON, S.C. — The town of Scranton may become part of the South Lynches Fire District.

State Rep. Roger Kirby filed a bill on Wednesday that would change the boundaries of the fire district to include the southern Florence County town.

The first district is a state special purpose district that includes the area of Florence County surrounding Lake City, Coward, and Scranton and northern Williamsburg County. It is served by the South Lynches Fire Department.

Kirby said the bill was something that he tried to do last year but was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the town is now served by the fire department created to serve the district but the service is contracted out by the town of Scranton to the department. Putting the town in the district would give the town a say in the operations of the department and could save the town some money.

Kirby added that for some reason when the district was created in 1983, Scranton was left out of the district but does not have the money for a fire department and so must contract the service out to South Lynches.