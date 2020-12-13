Scranton may become part of South Lynches Fire District

SCRANTON, S.C. — The town of Scranton may become part of the South Lynches Fire District.
State Rep. Roger Kirby filed a bill on Wednesday that would change the boundaries of the fire district to include the southern Florence County town.
The first district is a state special purpose district that includes the area of Florence County surrounding Lake City, Coward, and Scranton and northern Williamsburg County. It is served by the South Lynches Fire Department.
Kirby said the bill was something that he tried to do last year but was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the town is now served by the fire department created to serve the district but the service is contracted out by the town of Scranton to the department. Putting the town in the district would give the town a say in the operations of the department and could save the town some money.
Kirby added that for some reason when the district was created in 1983, Scranton was left out of the district but does not have the money for a fire department and so must contract the service out to South Lynches.
Kirby is also sponsoring a bill with Rep. Cally Forrest that would allow residents to opt out of receiving circulars and provide littering penalties for those who continue to provide the circulars. This bill has been referred to the Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee.
Kirby is not the only Pee Dee legislator to take advantage of the pre-filing date.
Hugh Leatherman
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. is the sponsor along with Sen. Sean Bennett of a bill to provide for disclosures by independent campaign committees during elections. This bill was referred to the committee on judiciary.
Gerald Malloy
State Sen. Gerald Malloy is the sponsor of over 40 bills. One of these would eliminate the death penalty for murder. A complete list of the bills can be found by visiting his page on the Senate website and clicking find bills under the sponsored bills part of his page.
Kent Williams
State Sen. Kent Williams filed a bill that would eliminate the 24-hour waiting period for the issuance of a marriage license. This bill has been referred to the committee on the judiciary.
Ronnie Sabb
State Sen. Ronnie Sabb is the sponsor of a bill that would set the time for judicial elections to Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Kevin Johnson
State Sen. Kevin L. Johnson and Sen. Mia McLeod are the sponsors of a bill that would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to offer Medicaid plans to anyone making below 130% of the federal poverty level. This bill was referred to the committee on medical affairs.
Greg Hembree
State Sen. Greg Hembree is the sponsor of around 40 bills. Several of these relate to hunting and fishing or other animal regulations. A complete list of the bills can be found by visiting his page on the Senate website and clicking Find Bills under the sponsored bills part of his page.
Jay Lucas
House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas filed a bill that would require the state to sell Santee Cooper. This bill is co-sponsored by House Ways and Means Committee Chair G. Murrell Smith Jr., House Majority Leader Gary Simrill and House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford.
Terry Alexander
State Rep. Terry Alexander did not file any bills but is a co-sponsor on 15 bills.
Phillip Lowe
State Rep. Phillip Lowe filed a bill that would require criminal state and federal fingerprint checks for physical therapists. This bill was referred to the Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.
Robert Williams
State Rep. Robert Q. Williams is sponsoring a resolution to request that Congress establish and fund a federal infrastructure bank to fund needed infrastructure improvements. This bill has been referred to the committee on memorials, invitations, and resolutions.
Jay Jordan
State Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr. did not file any bills but is the co-sponsor of three bills.
Lucas Atkinson
State Rep. Lucas Atkinson offered a bill to transfer the office of small and minority contracting from the Department of Administration to the Department of Minority Affairs. This bill has been referred to the Judiciary Committee.
Cezar McKnight
State Rep. Cezar McKnight filed a bill that would make several changes to the state's criminal laws. It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee. He has also sponsored bills that would make it the presumption that a child does better when both parents have equal custody (Judiciary Committee), provide for practices for government-owned broadband providers (Labor, Commerce and Industry), create a crime of sending out unwanted sexually explicit material (Judiciary), prevent porch pirates (Judiciary), and exempt close contact providers that were closed by government mandate from license renewal fees and continuing education requirements (Labor, Commerce and Industry).
Pat Henegan
State Rep. Patricia "Pat" Henegan filed two bills: one allowing for mobile barbershop permits and another allowing the use of a family Bible or other records if an individual was not issued a birth certificate. Both bills were referred to the Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.
Jackie "Coach" Hayes
State Rep. Jackie "Coach" Hayes sponsored two bills. The first provides an exception to the penny sales tax caps for small counties with more than one school district (like Dillon County) and the second provides for the naming of a portion of Mark Road after the Rev. John L. Bryant. The first bill has been referred to the Ways and Means Committee. The second has been sent to committee on invitations, memorials, and resolutions.
The House offers another opportunities for members to file bills on Wednesday.
The General Assembly will return to session on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
