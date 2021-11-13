Scranton woman dies in Friday afternoon Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Scranton woman died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on National Cemetery Road.
The 3:44 p.m. crash happened when an east-bound Hyundai sedan was hit head on by a west-bound Chevrolet minivan that crossed the center line near Swamp Fox Road, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sarah Godwin Nettles, 37, the driver of the Hyundai, died, said Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. She was not wearing a seat belt, Lee said.
The driver of the minivan was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol.
