Scranton's former clerk charged with embezzling more than $200,000
Scranton's former clerk charged with embezzling more than $200,000

Tammy Sarvis

Tammy Sarvis

 Florence County Detention Center Photo

SCRANTON, S.C. -- The Town of Scranton's former city clerk has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $200,000 from the city.

Tammy Renea Sarvis, 48, of 6635 Stage Coach Road, Effingham, is charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with embezzlement of public funds valued at $10,000 or more, according to a release from the agency.

The investigation was requested by the Town of Scranton.

According to the arrest warrant the money went missing between 2018 and 2021.

"Sarvis, who was responsible for the safekeeping, transfer and disbursement of public funds, used the town's credit cards to purchase personal items such as clothing, food and utility bills totaling over $200,000," according to the arrest warrant obtained by SLED.

The theft was confirmed by audits and "Sarvis has admitted to the same," according to the warrant.

She is currently free on $5,000 bond after spending about an hour in custody Wednesday morning.

