SCWORKS PEE DEE to host job fair

FLORENCE, S.C. — SC Works Pee Dee, in cooperation with FDTC and the S.C. National Guard, is hosting an outdoor job fair on Wednesday in the SiMT parking lot at 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence.
Veterans will be admitted from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the general public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Employers scheduled to attend include Active Day of Pee Dee, Blue Cross and Blue Shields, Charles Ingram Lumber Company, Citi Trends, city of Florence, Coker College, Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, DMA SALES, ECHO, Fiber Industries, Florence Center, Florence County Sheriff Office, Marion, Dillon County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, McCall Farms, McDonalds, McLeod Health, MUSC Florence Medical Center, and Nan Ya Plastics South Carolina Plant.
Also, Nightingale, Palmetto Brick, PDRTA, Performance Food Service, Ruiz Foods, SC Department of Correction, Schaffler Group (INA), Social Security Administration (SSA), South Carolina Highway Patrol, Terminix, Tri-County Mental Health, W. Lee Flowers, Waffle House and Wyman Gordon.
Job seekers should take several copies of their resumes to share with employers. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed
For more information, contact SC Works Pee Dee at 843-519-1245.