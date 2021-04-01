 Skip to main content
Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Drug Seizure

The Florence Police Department seized the items on the table following the execution of a search warrant.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. 

The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base — commonly referred to as crack cocaine — approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Domonique Bradley was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

