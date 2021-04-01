Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant.
The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base — commonly referred to as crack cocaine — approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.
Domonique Bradley was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine base, trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.