Search continues for Effingham woman missing for more than three weeks

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — More than three weeks since an Effingham woman went missing, the search for her continues.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to welcome any information," said Florence County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike Nunn.

Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Cherry Johnson Road, Effingham, was last seen June 19, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they believe she left the home on foot.

Brooks stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and, according to family members, has autism, hypertension and diabetes.

"We have used K9s, drones, helicopters and every other conceivable investigative tool that we know," Nunn said. "Initially tracking K9s were utilized, we have also utilized k9s specially trained to detect odor of human being decomposition."

Both searches failed to find Brooks.

Nunn said investigators are working closely with the family and haven't turned up anything that would make them suspicious of her disappearance.

Her autism is a factor in the search.

"Those things always make investigations more difficult and challenging. We work through those challenges," Nunn said.

"Our investigators have experience in investigating all type of missing individuals whether they're challenged by medical issues or otherwise so there are some known indicators of what behaviors with these challenges might exhibit or do," Nunn said. "Every case is unique and nothing is taken for granted."

Nunn said information about Brooks has been entered into NCIC and said hospitals and shelters that someone like her might seek out are on alert she is missing.

"If anyone shows up at ER who doesn't know their name, they're immediately going to see a list with her name on it," Nunn said.

"We're still looking for leads and following any leads that continue to come up," Nunn said. "We've cast the net fairly wide."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.