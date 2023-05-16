FLORENCE, S.C. — The Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners has received a number of applications to the executive director position, according to a commissioner.

Now, the executive director search committee will begin screening the applicants, according to Commissioner J. Jerrod Moultrie. He said at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting that he hopes to have a further update by next month’s meeting.

“We just have to sit and go through them,” Moultrie said. “The good news is, we’ve had numerous people who applied for it, so we will try to do what we can to fill that position as soon as possible.”

The Housing Authority has been without an executive director since board member unanimously voted to fire Clamentine Elmore March 22.

Tuesday’s meeting consisted primarily of reports from Housing Authority of Florence officials about the state of the authority, from maintenance to finances.

At Creekside Village, HVAC parts were received and, by the end of the week, all HVAC problems at the housing development should be taken care of, according to Director of Facilities Management Esperone Huggins.

Creekside Village is the public housing development on West Palmetto Street which had an outbreak of mold that forced residents into hotel rooms and other public housing developments

Starting Wednesday, an environmental consulting company, ABS Environmental, will review the site to see what else the Authority needs to do in order to make the development safe for residents to move back in, he said.

As of the meeting, Huggins said he did not have an estimate on when residents would be able to move back in but that he felt a “tremendous” difference in the air quality when visiting.

Around 50 former Creekside Village residents are still living in hotels.

On May 1, board members and Interim Executive Director Pamela Stevens met with all temporarily-housed former Creekside Village residents to let them know they would no longer receive food vouchers, according to a media statement on the same day.

Residents were also reminded that, by policy, they would be given two offers to receive housing under the Public Housing program, but if they did not choose, they would be evicted.

“Housing Authority of Florence continues to work diligently to ensure that all families of the Creekside Village Apartments are placed in decent and sanitary housing,” the statement said.