Searches continue for missing Effingham woman

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County investigators continue to follow up on leads in their search for an Effingham woman missing now since June 19.

Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of 4027 Cherry Johnson Road, was last seen in the early hours on Sunday, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have searched on the ground as well as flying the area in their helicopter, Raptor 1, said Maj. Mike Nunn with the sheriff's office.

At least one business that had a representative in the area at the time of the disappearance has been contacted.

"May not be out visibly unless we get a lead to follow," Nunn said. "Any information or leads are appreciated."

"According to family members, Ms. Brooks suffers from a number of health related issues including autism, hypertension and diabetes," Nunn wrote in the sheriff's office media advisory.

Temperatures since her disappearance have risen into the 90s most days with a 100-degree reading the afternoon of June 22.

Investigators say they believe she left the home on foot.

Brooks stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.