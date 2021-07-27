 Skip to main content
Second 2021 Florence after Five to feature Carolina Breakers
featured

Florence After Five Block Party

Images captured during the Florence After Five Block Party, June 25th, 2021 in Florence, South Carolina.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The sounds of beach music will echo Friday evening through downtown Florence. 

The Carolina Breakers, players of beach, Motown, funk, rhythm and blues and disco, will perform in the Florence After Five monthly concert series that runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Dargan St.

The band is expected to take the stage at around 6 p.m. 

The Carolina Breakers previously performed at the June 2017 Florence After Five.

The 2021 Florence After Five will host a vaccination clinic from MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. Also, social distancing is encouraged and the wearing of face masks when social distancing cannot be maintained is also encouraged. 

The other bands scheduled to perform in 2021 are Cat 5 Band (Aug. 27), the Embers (Sept. 24) and Chocolate Chip and Co (Oct. 27). 

Food and beverages are available at the event. All food and beverage sales are made via tickets, which can be purchased at the ticket booth located near the Florence County Museum. Just look for the big ticket flag. Tickets are $1 each. Both cash and cards are accepted.

Restrooms are located in the James Allen Plaza.

Event parking is available in the free parking garage located at 150 S. Irby St. and along West Evans Street and North Dargan Street, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control parking lot or the BTC Building parking lot.

Florence After Five is a concert series held on the last Friday of the month from April until October by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence. 

2021 is the 12th year since the concert series began.

