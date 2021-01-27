 Skip to main content
Second 'Blessings to Go' event for homeless is Thursday
FLORENCE — The Mayor’s Coalition’s No One Unsheltered Committee is hosting its second “Blessings to Go” event Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. The group will provide soup and bread for the homeless at 541 S. Church St. in Florence.

This event is meant to offer support and hope for those without a home by providing free meals to the homeless. Attendees will be given hot meal and drink along with information on local resources.

This event is being sponsored by the No One Unsheltered Committee, a subcommittee of the Florence Mayor's Coalition. The goal of the Homelessness and No One Unsheltered committee is to ensure that local shelters and service providers collaborate effectively to provide safe, quick and adequate housing for those seeking shelter.

Members of the No One Unsheltered Committee include Courtney Graham Shelter, Helping Florence Flourish, House of Hope, June Bug’s Care, Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, Resurrection Restoration Center for the Homeless, Tenacious Grace, The Salvation Army, The Naomi Project, and Whosoever Church.

