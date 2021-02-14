Second coronavirus vaccine shots lagging in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nearly 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been received so far in South Carolina, and two-thirds have been administered, but only 130,489 people have received a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, state health officials reported Sunday.

Of the 970,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 642,920 have been administered (66.22%).

Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 89% have been administered. That breaks down to 347,089 first doses and 127,606 second doses.

Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 38% have been administered. That breaks down to 94,205 first doses and 2,883 second doses.

Of the 184,300 remaining doses received, 38.6% have been administered. It is not known how that breaks down between first doses and second doses.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 450,521 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

Statewide, 2,775 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 261 probable cases, 76 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths were reported Sunday.