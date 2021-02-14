Second coronavirus vaccine shots lagging in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nearly 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been received so far in South Carolina, and two-thirds have been administered, but only 130,489 people have received a second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, state health officials reported Sunday.
Of the 970,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 642,920 have been administered (66.22%).
Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 89% have been administered. That breaks down to 347,089 first doses and 127,606 second doses.
Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 38% have been administered. That breaks down to 94,205 first doses and 2,883 second doses.
Of the 184,300 remaining doses received, 38.6% have been administered. It is not known how that breaks down between first doses and second doses.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 450,521 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
Statewide, 2,775 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 261 probable cases, 76 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths were reported Sunday.
That brings the cumulative totals in South Carolina to 426,580 confirmed cases, 60,713 probable cases, 7,149 confirmed deaths and 849 probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, 162 confirmed cases, 25 probable cases, five confirmed deaths and two probable deaths were reported.
Florence County led the way with 66 confirmed cases and 11 probable cases, followed by Marion County (25/3), Williamsburg County (24/4), Dillon County (20/4), Marlboro County (20/4) and Darlington County (13/2).
Two confirmed deaths were reported in Williamsburg County and one each was reported in Darlington, Florence and Marion counties. One probable death was reported in Darlington and Marlboro counties.
As of Friday, 5,504,311 tests have been conducted in the state. That included 38,842 on Friday. The rate of positivity was 11.4%.
To find a testing opportunity, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.
Of the 11,294 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,804 are occupied (77.95%). Of those, 1,269 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (14.41%).
Of the 1,739 ICU beds in the state, 1,319 are occupied (75.85%). Of those, 313 (24.67%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,947 ventilators in the state, 564 are in use (28.97%) and 184 are in use with COVID-19 patients (14.5%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.