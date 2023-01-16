 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a Darlington County long-term care facility in September.

Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.

An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named.

McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

McCoy is free on $10,000 bail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.

The facility is regulated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, clos…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert