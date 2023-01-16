Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a Darlington County long-term care facility in September.
Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named.
McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.
McCoy is free on $10,000 bail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer to speak for her.
The facility is regulated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.