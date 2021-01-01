 Skip to main content
Second Florence Popeyes now open
Second Florence Popeyes now open

Popeyes

Florence is now home to a second Popeyes. The new Popeyes is on West Evans Street across from the Florence Mall.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. 

A Popeyes franchise recently opened at 2115 W. Evans St.

The location joins the Popeyes in the truck stop off West Lucas Street past that road's intersection with Interstate 95 as Popeyes in the Florence area. 

It is not known how many people are being employed by the restaurant nor how large an investment is being made in the restaurant. 

The Morning News reached out to Popeyes several weeks ago regarding the construction of the restaurant and did not receive a response. 

The property upon which the restaurant sits appears to be owned by Magnolia Property Group, an Upstate commercial real estate agency. 

This would suggest that the restaurant leases the building. 

The location of he new Popeyes is former home of an Enterprise Rent A Car location. The building that Enterprise used was torn down to make way for the Popeyes. 

Popeyes was founded in the 1970s in New Orleans and is known for its Cajun-style chicken. 

 The Lost Cajun, also located on West Lucas Street past Interstate 95, also recently opened. A second Lost Cajun franchise is scheduled to open in the 100 block of North Dargan Street in downtown Florence. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

