Second former Darlington County detention center officer arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A second former Darlington County detention center guard was recently arrested.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Ron Stephone Miller, 31, on charges of furnishing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office.

If convicted on the furnishing contraband charge, Miller faces a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000, one year to 10 years in prison or both. The sentence for common-law misconduct in office is left up to the court.

Warrants allege that Miller repeatedly provided a cell phone to an inmate of the Darlington County Prison Camp. Miller is also accused of hiding a cell phone while an inmate's cell was being searched and returning it after the search.

The warrants also allege that Miller received money from inmates and inmates' families via a smartphone application.

Miller is alleged to have confessed to the crimes during an interview.

He was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $2,500 cash or surety bond Thursday.

Miller's arrest came one day before Campbell detention center guard Lejean Davis was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office.

Miller will be prosecuted by Will Rogers, Fourth Judicial Circuit solicitor.

