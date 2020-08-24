Second Lost Cajun franchise to open in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A restaurant franchise soon to arrive in Florence is opening a second location.

Franchisee Terrance Thomas confirmed Monday afternoon that he would be opening two franchise locations of the Lost Cajun Seafood and Gumbo. One location will be on U.S. 52/West Lucas Street next to the new Starbucks; the other will be in downtown Florence.

"The whole time my aspirations have been to do two restaurants," Thomas said Monday afternoon. "I just hadn't planned on doing it this soon."

Thomas said he was approached by the owner of Julia Belle's, a restaurant located in the Pee Dee State Farmer's Market soon to relocate to the same plaza, about becoming a neighbor.

After considering his 23 years in the Marine Corps, Thomas decided to press ahead with the second location despite the economic threat posed by COVID-19 and the related shutdowns.

"It's frightening," Thomas said. "But with my 23 years of experience in the Marine Corps, I feel I am well-suited to open two restaurants during this time."

The West Lucas Street location could open in late September or early October.