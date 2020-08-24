Second Lost Cajun franchise to open in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A restaurant franchise soon to arrive in Florence is opening a second location.
Franchisee Terrance Thomas confirmed Monday afternoon that he would be opening two franchise locations of the Lost Cajun Seafood and Gumbo. One location will be on U.S. 52/West Lucas Street next to the new Starbucks; the other will be in downtown Florence.
"The whole time my aspirations have been to do two restaurants," Thomas said Monday afternoon. "I just hadn't planned on doing it this soon."
Thomas said he was approached by the owner of Julia Belle's, a restaurant located in the Pee Dee State Farmer's Market soon to relocate to the same plaza, about becoming a neighbor.
After considering his 23 years in the Marine Corps, Thomas decided to press ahead with the second location despite the economic threat posed by COVID-19 and the related shutdowns.
"It's frightening," Thomas said. "But with my 23 years of experience in the Marine Corps, I feel I am well-suited to open two restaurants during this time."
The West Lucas Street location could open in late September or early October.
Thomas was already approved by the Florence Design Review Board to open a location of the restaurant at 135 N. Dargan St. That location will also feature a rooftop bar called Soho Vibes Tables and Taps and two studio apartments.
He said Monday afternoon that the North Dargan Street location probably will open in late November or early December. He added that renovations on the 100-year-old building are moving along slowly because of the age of the building.
In total, the two restaurants will bring 50 to 60 jobs to Florence.
Thomas added that the two locations are being used as a model for the young restaurant franchisee to develop other locations.
"This is a chance for a small town like Florence to show what it can do," Thomas said. "Here we have an opportunity to show how we can do things on a national stage."
Thomas also added that the Lost Cajun will host a job fair next week with more information to be provided on the Lost Cajun Florence's Facebook and Instagram pages.
