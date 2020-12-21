Second man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Dixie Street

FLORENCE, S.C. – Chicago Dangelo Dixon was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Lamonte McAllister in the 800 block of West Dixie Street on Friday.

Dixon was arrested on East Palmetto Street without incident and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

Investigators allege that Dixon, Terrele Rashon Bailey and the victim got into a physical altercation at approximately 3:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

Dixon and Bailey fled the area after the shooting, according to a Florence Police Department news release. Officers were called to the scene a short time later and discovered a vehicle on the side of the road with the deceased victim inside.

Bailey was arrested Friday afternoon in Hartsville and was charged with one count of murder.