Second person arrested in Timmonsville shooting death

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Malik Daveon Zimmerman, 22, of Timmonsville.

Zimmerman was found Aug. 16 shot to death in his vehicle at 2300 River Bend Drive, Timmonsville.

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators Tuesday arrested Damonta Marqual Williams, 30, of 2111 Cross Creek Drive, Timmonsville, on one charge of murder, according to a release from the agency.

Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 3624 Tater Lane, Lamar, was arrested Sunday and also charged with murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Both are in custody, held without bond, at the Florence County Detention Center.

The pair will get a bond hearing before a circuit court judge at a future date.