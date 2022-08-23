 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second suspected arrested in Timmonsville River Bend Drive shooting death

  • 0

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of Malik Daveon Zimmerman, 22, of Timmonsville.

Zimmerman was found Aug. 16 shot to death in his vehicle at 2300 River Bend Drive, Timmonsville.

Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators Tuesday arrested Damonta Marqual Williams, 30, of 2111 Cross Creek Drive, Timmonsville, on one charge of murder, according to a release from the agency.

Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 3624 Tater Lane, Lamar, was arrested Sunday and also charged with murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

Both are in custody, held without bond, at the Florence County Detention Center.

The pair will get a bond hearing before a circuit court judge at a future date.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingway native serves aboard USS The Sullivans

Hemingway native serves aboard USS The Sullivans

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Dtreveon Crawford, a native of Hemingway, South Carolina, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68).

HOMETOWN HERO: Cooper wears two hats for Lake City

HOMETOWN HERO: Cooper wears two hats for Lake City

LAKE CITY -- Joseph Cooper learned everything he needed about life and how to live it from his Lake City family and friends. Cooper -- affectionately known as “Jody" -- serves as the Lake's City's deputy administrator and police chief. He recently added deputy administrator to his accomplishments.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump held on to more than 300 classified documents after leaving office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert