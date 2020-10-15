Second time's the charm: Ruiz Foods expanding Florence facility again

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ruiz Foods will soon be expanding its Florence facility for the second time.

On Thursday, the Florence County Council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance authorizing an amendment to a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the company and its South Carolina subsidiary.

The ordinance notes the project will be a $40 million expansion of the facility on the Touchtone Energy Pee Dee Commerce Park off Exit 170 on Interstate 95.

The information provided to the council does not indicate how many jobs would be added.

Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. called the expansion an outstanding example of the county's success in economic development. He called Ruiz Foods and its South Carolina subsidiary "wonderful corporate citizens" and added that the county was fortunate to have them.

"This is certainly a good move for the county," Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said. "It shows that when a company comes here they really like what they receive in Florence County and then they want to remain in Florence County."

Dorriety said he thought it showed the county was progressing in trying to lure additional companies to Florence.