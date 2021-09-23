Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey speaks at NESA luncheon on Thursday

“I am excited about that,” he said, “We need to embrace the changes to come.”

In a smaller gathering prior to the luncheon, Lightsey said, he talked with economic leaders in the area and one of the things he took away from that meeting was this is a place of diversity. He said the Pee Dee counties need to capitalize on this.

During a recent international trip to Munich, Germany, Lightsey said, he kept hearing people say that they know when they come to South Carolina and a commitment is made that we will work together, that we will make it happen.

He said that level of commitment and credibility is rare these days.

Lightsey said the Department of Commerce gives a lot of attention to new industry and business coming into the state but also a lot of its focus is on small businesses in the state.

“A big part of what the Commerce Department does is help businesses that are already here,” he said. “We are going to devote a lot of time thinking about ways to promote rural areas.”

He said people can live in rural areas and have access to the amenities of a larger area.

“We have great potential; we have made progress in our rural areas, but we still need to do better,” he said.