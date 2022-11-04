Secretary of South Carolina Department of Transportation gives updates on roads

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy A. Hall gave an update on various road and bridge projects happening in Florence County and across South Carolina.

Hall spoke at the 2022 Fall Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Hall is a graduate of Clemson University and is a native of South Carolina. She is also the recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor awarded by the governor of South Carolina. Hall is also an engineer.

South Carolina has the fourth largest state-owned highway system in the United States and is the fifth-fastest-growing state in the nation. Prior to the pandemic, Hall said, South Carolina was the 10th-fastest-growing state. The pandemic caused many people to flock to the South, including South Carolina.

“There is no doubt about it that South Carolina is booming,” Hall said.

Under the leadership of Hall, for the first time in SCDOT’s history, a 10-year strategic investment plan was created to repair, rebuild, and modernize the roads in South Carolina.

Prior to 2016, Hall said, South Carolina’s infrastructure was suffering from 30 years of underfunding and a lack of strategic vision. When she became secretary in 2016, Hall said, she asked two questions that fundamentally changed the makeup of the Department of Transportation.

The first question to her internal staff was how much is SCDOT spending on paving projects across the state? The second question was what is the return on that investment?

“Believe it or not,” Hall said. “I got very different answers from three people I thought should know the answer. I am not talking about a small difference. The answers varied largely, and I knew right there we had a major problem.”

Hall said there was no alignment and no real rhyme or reason other than doing what the agency did the year before.

“There was no driving force,” Hall said. “There was nobody there saying this is what we’re going to do, and this is how we’re going to achieve it.”

Hall became that driving force and launched a 10-year strategic plan in 2017 to repair and make upgrades to the roads in South Carolina. The General Assembly allowed the strategic plan to take place by doubling state funding for the roads in South Carolina.

Hall said in 2016, the SCDOT was spending $291 million a year in paving projects all across the state. Hall said the investment wasn't progressing the road system.

The 10n-year plan created by Hall focuses on four aspects: rural road safety, paving programs, bridge replacement programs, and widening interstates. Hall said SCDOT has stuck to the plan and has delivered what it said it would in the strategic plan. She added that the department is ahead of schedule.

“Hopefully, you see that when you travel around Florence County and all across the state,” Hall said.

Under Hall’s leadership SCDOT has dramatically increased its work program from $1 billion to $4 billion in work construction programs.

Hall took a step back from what was happening in the state of South Carolina and narrowed in on what SCDOT was doing specifically in Florence County.

According to Hall, SCDOT spends a minimum of $33 million a year in Florence County.

“There is a significant investment for roads and bridges in this county,” she said.

More than 241 miles of road paving projects have been completed since 2017. The U.S. 71 bridge over Lynches River has been completed and construction will be wrapped up shortly. Two significant bridges on I-95 in the Pee Dee area and over Lake Marion will also be tackled.

“We know we can’t wait for those bridges to get bad,” Hall said. “We can't wait until we have to detour or put in a load restriction that will affect commerce before we start working on them.”

Holly Circle intersection will be getting improvements, including a center turn lane and there will also be a realignment of East National Cemetery Road with Paper Mill Road to improve sight distance and the flow of traffic. Construction for these projects will also begin in 2025.