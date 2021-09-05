See the scene Sunday in the Darlington Raceway infield

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Karlak said he was originally from New Jersey but currently lives in Aiken. He added that he has been coming to the Southern 500 for around 30 years.

He said one of his favorite memories is watching the close finish between Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch in the 2003 race.

“I’ve still got the poster from that race,” Karlak said. “My wife’s framing it for me, but I’ve still got it in the tube it came in.”

He also said that he won a helmet signed by 52 drivers from a charity at the track.

Karlak said he was a longtime fan of the No. 2 car from Rusty Wallace through to Brad Keselowski. He added that he will have to pick a new driver next year when Keselowski moves to Roush-Fenway Racing to take an ownership and driving role.

‘This is my Disney World’

Kenny Droddy of Charlotte was walking through the infield campgrounds Sunday morning taking in the sights, sounds and smells at his first race since 2014.

“This is my Disney World,” Droddy said. “I’ve been coming here since I was 4. Unfortunately, my last race was back in 2014.”