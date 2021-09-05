See the scene Sunday in the Darlington Raceway infield

Georgia fans at Darlington celebrate Dawgs’ big win
DARLINGTON, S.C. − Bryan Hunter, Pete Dunlap, Susan Palk and Regina Dunlap, of the greater Atlanta area, were in a good mood Sunday morning as they set at a picnic table outside a camper in the infield of Darlington Raceway.
They were among several fans of the Georgia Bulldogs to display the red and black Sunday morning, the day after Georgia defeated Clemson to open the college football season. Many people displayed flags or wore shirts. Hunter, Palk and the Dunlaps displayed their loyalty more subtly: their picnic table had a Georgia table cloth.
Pete joked that they had come to Ground Zero of Clemson fans to attend the race.
They said they were fans of Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe and that they had been coming to the Track Too Tough to Tame for several years.
All four answered that they liked the atmosphere and the parties in the infield at the track.
“It’s a cool atmosphere,” Pete added. “It’s racing and camping together. It’s great.”
13 flags pay respect to 13 slain soldiers
Randy Privette of Myrtle Beach was one of several people displaying American flags at his campsite.
His display was different from the typical American flag display, because his contained 13 flags to pay respect to the 13 service members who recently lost their lives in Afghanistan.
“It’s just our way of showing respect,” Privette said.
He said the people who have notice the display have come to the campsite, introduced themselves and thanked Privette and the other campers for the display.
The patriotism wasn’t just on display. Privette said that a buddy of his annually sponsors two service members who are leaving the service to be able to attend the race as part of the Weekend Warrior foundation.
“We’ve got a guy that just signed his paperwork on Friday morning at Fort Bragg and was here Saturday morning with us,” Privette said.
He added that Kevin Harvick was his favorite driver because of his driving style and “down-to-Earth” personality.
‘Fuzz’ loves the fellowship
It didn’t take Maroslaw “Fuzz” Karlak Jr. anytime to describe his favorite part of camping in the infield at Darlington Raceway: the closeness of the people in the infield.
“Everybody in here, bro, we’re all friends,” Karlak said. “We all share what we got, and we all just hang out together.”
Karlak said he was originally from New Jersey but currently lives in Aiken. He added that he has been coming to the Southern 500 for around 30 years.
He said one of his favorite memories is watching the close finish between Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch in the 2003 race.
“I’ve still got the poster from that race,” Karlak said. “My wife’s framing it for me, but I’ve still got it in the tube it came in.”
He also said that he won a helmet signed by 52 drivers from a charity at the track.
Karlak said he was a longtime fan of the No. 2 car from Rusty Wallace through to Brad Keselowski. He added that he will have to pick a new driver next year when Keselowski moves to Roush-Fenway Racing to take an ownership and driving role.
‘This is my Disney World’
Kenny Droddy of Charlotte was walking through the infield campgrounds Sunday morning taking in the sights, sounds and smells at his first race since 2014.
“This is my Disney World,” Droddy said. “I’ve been coming here since I was 4. Unfortunately, my last race was back in 2014.”
He said just turned 21 and got his driver’s license two months ago and wanted to take his first major trip to Darlington.
“It’s this place right here,” Droddy said. “I love the noise, I love the crowds, I love everything about it here.”
Droddy was wearing two pieces of clothing to indicate his favorite drivers: a Kevin Harvick hat and a Chase Elliott shirt.
He said Harvick is his first favorite driver, but he became an Elliott fan when the driver won the Xfinity series race at Darlington and gave him his hat after the race.
“I became a fan instantly,” Droddy said. “And it all happened here.”
Fellow fans can sign man’s converted breadtruck
One Darlington infield camper offered passersby the opportunity to leave their mark on his means of transportation.
On the side of Jefferson resident Dennis Simpson‘s converted breadtruck/RV were markers offering people the ability to sign their names to the vehicle.
“My little daughter started that in probably 2005,” Simpson said. “I just let people sign their names on it. They sign it, the rain washes it off, and they sign it again the next year.”
He said he liked to see people sign their names, especially kids, because it gives them something to do and remember about the track.
Simpson said he is a fan of drivers Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman.